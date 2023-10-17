Notre Dame women’s hoops ranked No. 10 in AP preseason poll

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press (AP) preseason poll.

It’s the second year in a row that the women’s team has been ranked in the top 10 to start the season.

Head coach Niele Ivey’s squad will open the season in Paris on Nov. 6 against No. 6 South Carolina. 16 Sports caught up with the team to gauge their excitement for the historic matchup.

“All of us have known how great women’s basketball has been, but I think it’s awesome just to see the competitiveness that has kind of grown throughout the game and obviously the national coverage,” said forward Kylee Watson. “We talk about expanding women’s basketball and the coverage that it gets, so what better way to do that than playing overseas and playing against one of the best teams in the country? It’s gonna be super competitive, and it’s going to be really fun, so we’re really looking forward to that.”

“The team is really close, and I know that that’s gonna help us even just understanding how to prepare overseas,” Ivey said. “Coming out swinging with a matchup like South Carolina is going to show us where we’re at.”

The Irish will also play seven other teams that are ranked in the top 25 of the AP preseason poll, including No. 2 UConn, No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 11 Tennessee and a home and home with No. 17 Louisville.

