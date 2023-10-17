Notre Dame women’s hoop team ranked No. 10 in preseason poll
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press (AP) preseason poll.
It’s the second year in a row that the women’s team has been ranked in the top 10 to start the season.
Head coach Niele Ivey’s squad will open the season in Paris on Nov. 6 against No. 6 South Carolina.
The Irish will also play seven other teams that are ranked in the top 25 of the AP preseason poll, including No. 2 UConn, No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 11 Tennessee and a home and home with No. 17 Louisville.
