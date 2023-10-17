Advertise With Us

Notre Dame women’s hoop team ranked No. 10 in preseason poll

On Tuesday, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey told 16 Sports what we can expect to see from the...
On Tuesday, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey told 16 Sports what we can expect to see from the team on the court this year.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press (AP) preseason poll.

It’s the second year in a row that the women’s team has been ranked in the top 10 to start the season.

Head coach Niele Ivey’s squad will open the season in Paris on Nov. 6 against No. 6 South Carolina.

The Irish will also play seven other teams that are ranked in the top 25 of the AP preseason poll, including No. 2 UConn, No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 11 Tennessee and a home and home with No. 17 Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in construction accident in Elkhart County
Fatal crash generic
15-year-old dies in crash with school bus in LaPorte
1 dead, 1 arrested after crash in Nappanee
Officials say a pilot safely crash landed a small plane in a cornfield in St. Joseph County on...
Pilot safely crash lands small plane in St. Joseph County
Suspected drunk driver arrested after woman killed in crash on I-94

Latest News

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) attempts to throw the ball as Notre Dame...
Irish getting much-needed break after bounce-back win over USC
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) celebrates with students on the field after an...
Notre Dame jumps to No. 15 in latest AP Poll after win over USC
Former ND running back Eric Penick reunited with iconic football 50 years later
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame dismantles longtime rival USC in 48-20 drubbing