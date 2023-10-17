Michiana flight instructor gives advice on landing a small plane during an emergency

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - When a small plane went down in a cornfield just outside of South Bend over the weekend, many were surprised to learn that the pilot walked away without any physical injuries.

We learned the pilot deployed the emergency Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, or CAPS, which allowed it to crash-land safely. Now, we’re learning more about how those parachutes work.

Brian Hall is a flight instructor for Michiana Air Activities Flying Club. He’s been instructing since April 1982, but has been licensed to fly since Dec. 24, 1976, so he knows a thing or two about flying. And he knows that CAPS saves lives.

“It’s a fantastic system. I can’t say enough about it,” Hall said of CAPS. “Cirrus has done a marvelous job in designing the airplane itself and incorporating features like this. Very few aircrafts and no other aircrafts out on the market have this particular system and it’s unique to Cirrus and just a great thing for safety.”

According to the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association, as of July 13, 2023, CAPS has been deployed 147 times with 124 plane saves and 254 survivors.

Meanwhile, it’s a rare occurrence that a passenger would need to become the pilot in a emergency situation, but it’s not impossible. That’s why Hall showed us what steps you would need to take if your pilot were to become incapacitated and you have take control. You can learn more about that process by watching the video above!

You are able to eject the parachute system only when you have reached 500 feet, if you are put in that unlikely situation.

These protocols are important, as the nation is seeing a rising interest in the aviation industry. According to statistics, Hall says we are going to need about 660,000 pilots within the next 20 years, which is about 30,000 pilots per year.

