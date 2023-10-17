LaPorte school officials mourn death of student who crashed scooter into bus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the LaPorte Community School Corporation are mourning the death of a 15-year-old student who died after crashing his scooter into a school bus.

According to a crash report from the LaPorte Police Department, Julien Hernandez was riding his scooter east just after 4 p.m. Friday on a sidewalk along South Avenue when he crossed into the intersection at Michigan Avenue and slammed into the passenger-side door of a school bus. Police say the bus was also heading east on South and had stopped at a stop sign before turning right onto Michigan.

Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune say Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about a half hour later.

LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson told The Tribune that Hernandez was not run over by any of the tires, but he ended up under the chassis of the bus. His cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head.

According to LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin, Hernandez was riding a Razor scooter, which is powered by feet on two wheels and a handlebar. Police also say it was raining and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash.

Officials are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine whether the bus driver was impaired at the time of the crash, but police do not believe this is the case. Rather, it is standard procedure in any fatality or crash involving a motorist with a commercial driver’s license.

“There are no indications to show there was any impairment here,” Brettin told The Tribune. “This is just a horrible accident.”

In a prepared statement, the LaPorte Community School Corporation expressed deep sorrow for the loss of Hernandez.

“This loss has greatly impacted our community, and our thoughts and hearts are with the student’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the written statement said. “We will remember our young student with respect and love as we keep his family in our thoughts and hearts as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Please join us in keeping this family close in our thoughts as they mourn this heartbreaking tragedy.”

According to school officials, counseling was offered Monday to anyone at the school needing help dealing with grief. Additional staff members and mental health experts were brought in from the New Prairie United School Corporation and Swanson Center in LaPorte.

