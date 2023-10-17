First Alert Weather: Sunshine increases Tuesday. Déjà vu weather late week

Temperatures will peak in the middle 60s for the middle of the week and cool to the 60s and 50s through the weekend. A low pressure system will move through late Wednesday and Thursday bringing another round of rain. Rainfall totals will approach 0.50″ between Wednesday night and Saturday afternoon.

Our best day for yard work is Tuesday! Clouds and wind increase Wednesday.



👉 Shower chances return Wednesday evening into the weekend.#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/7xQIr1yMeH — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) October 17, 2023

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog and clouds. Sunshine returns late in the day. High 60F. Low 40F. Wind WSW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and wind throughout the afternoon hours. Evening/night showers High 64F. Low 52F. Wind S at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next chance of rain will move in Thursday and Friday as two cold fronts approach Michiana. This will bring temperatures back down into the mid-50s for the weekend with windy conditions and lake-effect rain showers. Rainfall totals from Thursday to Saturday will approach 0.50 to 1.00″.

