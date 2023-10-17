Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Sunshine increases Tuesday. Déjà vu weather late week

Showers and cooler temperatures will return to the area heading into the weekend
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Temperatures will peak in the middle 60s for the middle of the week and cool to the 60s and 50s through the weekend. A low pressure system will move through late Wednesday and Thursday bringing another round of rain. Rainfall totals will approach 0.50″ between Wednesday night and Saturday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog and clouds. Sunshine returns late in the day. High 60F. Low 40F. Wind WSW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and wind throughout the afternoon hours. Evening/night showers High 64F. Low 52F. Wind S at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next chance of rain will move in Thursday and Friday as two cold fronts approach Michiana. This will bring temperatures back down into the mid-50s for the weekend with windy conditions and lake-effect rain showers. Rainfall totals from Thursday to Saturday will approach 0.50 to 1.00″.

