DTSB to hosts first ever Mactoberfest Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -October is known for a couple of things: Halloween, Oktoberfest and now? Mac and cheese!

And it’s all thanks to the minds at Downtown South Bend for creating the first ever Mactoberfest. It’s a twist on the popular Oktoberfest, a three-week festival held every year in Munich, Germany.

There are over 15 local restaurants from around the South Bend area that are going to have their ‘Best Mac Forward’, with each restaurant serving their signature mac and cheese dishes. And in true Oktoberfest traditions each dish will be paired with a 3 oz beer, to wash down some of the yumminess.

It’s an event that can get anyone from the community hungry.

“Well, who doesn’t love mac and cheese? The seasons are changing, its fall, mac and cheese is like the premier comfort food. So, this is a great event not only for a girls night, but for a couples night, grab your friends come on down. $40 with proceeds benefiting DTSB.”

Some of the restaurants involved in Mactoberfest include Chicory Cafe, serving one of its many mac and cheese options, Howard Pork, serving a creative ‘chicken and waffles’ inspired dish, with a waffle made entirely out of Mac and Cheese!

And there is PEGGS, a breakfast diner, which you don’t usually associate with mac and cheese, is serving a bacon queso mac option!

Mactoberfest takes place Thursday, October 19th from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $40 dollars, upon purchase you will receive a wristband and tasting glass.

For a list of restaurants and too purchase tickets click here.

