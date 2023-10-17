Advertise With Us

Councilman Henry Davis Jr. casts doubt on recent South Bend crime stats

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Common Council member Henry Davis Jr. is speaking out.

He says he’s speaking on behalf of the city’s northwest side, saying they strongly disagree with recent claims about crime.

The councilman is referring to the most recent crime stats meeting in the city, when city leaders shared that both crime and gunfire have gone down.

Davis Jr. also says neighborhood residents are concerned with a lack of code enforcement in the area. He says he’s asking the city to do its job.

“Each year we go about the budgeting process,” Davis Jr. told 16 News Now. “We just passed the budget here recently, and where we’re looking for, is for those departments to do their job. If the council passes a budget for whatever department gets the money, we expect that the department fulfill their obligations, their assignments for the year, that’s coming forth.”

The city says they are making progress on South Bend’s west side, including “$2.1 million in improvements to LaSalle Park.”

