Boy hit by car while walking to bus stop near Mishawaka High School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a boy was hit by a car while he was walking to a bus stop Tuesday morning near Mishawaka High School.

According to police, the seventh grader was walking to the Transpo stop at Indiana Avenue and Lincoln Way East when he walked behind a car to cross the street and was struck by another car turning north onto Indiana.

Witnesses tell police the boy was knocked into the air as a result of the impact. He was taken to the hospital by his father, who was called by Mishawaka High School’s nurse.

The boy reportedly suffered a fracture to one of his foot bones.

Police say the female driver who hit the boy left the scene.

