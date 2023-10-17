Bill Sexton passes away at age 85

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a faculty member at Notre Dame for 36 years and he directed University Relations for 19 years. Bill Sexton passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 85.

Sexton’s work was highly regarded at Notre Dame. The school established a $1 million endowed scholarship fund in honor of him and his wife Ann.

“This is a particularly appropriate recognition for Bill and Ann for their decades of dedication to Notre Dame,” said then Notre Dame President Rev. Edward A. Malloy at the time the scholarship fund was announced.

Sexton retired from Notre Dame in 2002. In that same year he became the first recipient of a new award established in his name that recognized outstanding service to the university by someone who did not attend Notre Dame. He also received an honorary degree from Notre Dame that year.

Sexton was a graduate of Ohio State University, where he received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

He and his wife Ann had six children, four who graduated from Notre Dame.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Notre Dame’s Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.