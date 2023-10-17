Advertise With Us

Bill Sexton passes away at age 85

Portrait of William (Bill) P. Sexton, September 19, 2001.
Portrait of William (Bill) P. Sexton, September 19, 2001.(Notre Dame University Photographer | University of Notre Dame)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a faculty member at Notre Dame for 36 years and he directed University Relations for 19 years. Bill Sexton passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 85.

Sexton’s work was highly regarded at Notre Dame. The school established a $1 million endowed scholarship fund in honor of him and his wife Ann.

“This is a particularly appropriate recognition for Bill and Ann for their decades of dedication to Notre Dame,” said then Notre Dame President Rev. Edward A. Malloy at the time the scholarship fund was announced.

Sexton retired from Notre Dame in 2002. In that same year he became the first recipient of a new award established in his name that recognized outstanding service to the university by someone who did not attend Notre Dame. He also received an honorary degree from Notre Dame that year.

Sexton was a graduate of Ohio State University, where he received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

He and his wife Ann had six children, four who graduated from Notre Dame.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Notre Dame’s Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in construction accident in Elkhart County
Fatal crash generic
15-year-old dies in crash with school bus in LaPorte
1 dead, 1 arrested after crash in Nappanee
Officials say a pilot safely crash landed a small plane in a cornfield in St. Joseph County on...
Pilot safely crash lands small plane in St. Joseph County
Suspected drunk driver arrested after woman killed in crash on I-94

Latest News

LaPorte school officials mourn death of student who crashed scooter into bus
Man seriously injured after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart
October is known for a couple of things: Halloween, Oktoberfest, and now? Mac And Cheese! And...
DTSB to hosts first ever Mactoberfest Thursday
Mac and cheese for breakfast at Mactoberfest