Author featured on Brandywine’s ‘restricted’ book list speaks to students

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman who is often referred to as the most banned author in America came to Michiana this week.

Ellen Hopkins writes novels for teen readers, although she does not use kid gloves.

Hopkins paid a visit to a local school district that has struggled with the issue of book regulation.

Behind the front desk at the Brandywine High School library, you’ll find a total of 26 “restricted” book titles. Parental permission is needed to check them out.

Turns out, half of the titles were written by the same author—Ellen Hopkins.

“Because what happens when you put books behind the counter like that, kids have to go ask for them. And if a kid really needs a book for some reason, a lot of times they don’t want other people to know they need that book,” Hopkins told 16 News Now.

Today, Hopkins spoke to an audience of about 50 Brandywine students, all of whom had parental permission to attend, and some of whom may need her books more than others.

“Some of the kids that came up after this visit, I can tell what they’re going through by the book that’s their favorite,” Hopkins said. “So, like, Impulse. This one young lady came up and she was the one that just wanted to give me a big hug. Impulse was her favorite book and Impulse is about three teens who meet in a psych hospital after separate attempted suicides.”

Hopkins writes about topics like sex trafficking, drug abuse, and gun violence—the kind that earned her the title of the country’s most banned author.

She left knowing there would be no storybook ending to her visit... that the district policy on restricting access to some books would continue.

“It might not change the policy, but it might change the way they think about books, or me, or some of the kids they see,” Hopkins explained. “What I can do that I don’t think a lot of people think about is, bring six decades of perspective into the teen space. You know, because their perspective is pretty narrow. They’ve only lived 16 years, 15 years, they’re not going to see outcomes.”

Hopkins was invited to the district by some Brandywine parents.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.