Ask the Doctor: All about allergies

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “My allergies are crazy right now with the temperature changes. Should I move away from using my fan at night?”

DR. BOB: Questions about allergies can be tough to answer. There are many different things you can be allergic to, so making general statements may not apply to every situation.

However, if your allergies change with the seasons, it suggests it is related to a plant allergy. In that case a fan could worsen your allergies. If it increases circulation of pollen through your home, it may lead to you taking in more of the allergic substance.

So, give it a shot. Try not to use the fan and see if you improve.

Question #2: Do HVAC filters contribute to allergy symptoms?

DR. BOB: “Following the above question, a ventilation system in your home could make your allergies worse if it is stirring up dust in your house.

Overall, it may be better not to have ventilation running, but unfortunately that is not a great option if we need air conditioning during hot weather and heat during cold weather.

Therefore, putting a filter on your machine may reduce the impact on your allergies. If the filter can trap particles that you are allergic to, they won’t make it into your home.

It will need to be changed frequently for the best effect.

Question #3: What is the best way to control environmental allergies?

DR. BOB: When we think about any disease, treatment can be aimed at different parts of the process. Ideally, we would avoid a disease altogether.

In the case of allergies, this would mean not even coming into contact with what you are allergic to. Sometimes, we must have tough conversations with people about giving up pets that they are allergic to.

If you can’t avoid the allergen, you can try to fix your body’s allergy to it. Allergy shots have become more of a treatment option. They expose you to small amounts of what you are allergic to in order to eventually not be allergic anymore.

Those are probably the most effective ways to truly eliminate allergies, but they are often more complicated.

Sometimes we still need to help people who are having allergic symptoms, and medicines such as steroid nose sprays and antihistamines can help in those situations.

For the most part, nasal sprays and antihistamines are simple and affordable treatment options.

