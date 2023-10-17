2 taken into custody after chase on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were taken into custody after a police chase on Tuesday afternoon on South Bend’s south side.

It’s unclear at this time where the chase began, but police tell 16 News Now it all started after they pulled a van over. During the stop, the passenger inside the van reportedly took control of it, and the van drove off.

The chase ended in the Fairfax Villas neighborhood off Miami Street. Police say at least three guns were found after the van was pulled over.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

