2 taken into custody after chase on South Bend’s south side

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were taken into custody after a police chase on Tuesday afternoon on South Bend’s south side.

It’s unclear at this time where the chase began, but police tell 16 News Now it all started after they pulled a van over. During the stop, the passenger inside the van reportedly took control of it, and the van drove off.

The chase ended in the Fairfax Villas neighborhood off Miami Street. Police say at least three guns were found after the van was pulled over.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Clouds building on Wednesday; Light rain Thrusday and Friday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain chances will start to increase late Wednesday into Thursday morning

Medical Moment

Martie Salt explores a new guidance system for spinal surgery in this edition of Medical Moment.

Medical Moment: Guidance technology for spine surgeries

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Now, with the help of innovative technology, procedures on the spine are faster, less invasive, and overall better for the patient.

News

Medical Moment: Guidance technology for spine surgeries

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Latest News

Music

South Bend’s very own October London sits at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Chart with his hit...

Meet October London: South Bend native rising in R&B ranks

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
You may have heard of him… but if you haven’t, you should know that one of the biggest rising stars in R&B happens to be from right here in Michiana!

News

Nine local officers honored for helping domestic violence victims

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Meet October London: South Bend native is rising in R&B ranks

Meet October London: South Bend native rising in R&B ranks

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

2 taken into custody after chase on South Bend’s south side

Updated: 1 hour ago