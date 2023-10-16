What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find mac & cheese, spaghetti, and chili on the menu!

Haystack Dinner (Osceola United Methodist Church - 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola) Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Dinner, dessert, drink, cost: $12. Call 574-679-4435 for reservations. Dine-in or carryout.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Oct. 19, kitchen open at 3 p.m. until sold out - Special: Hungarian Goulash with Langos. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Mactoberfest (Downtown South Bend restaurants) Thursday, Oct. 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Stroll from one restaurant to another sampling various versions of Mac & Cheese paired with a beer. Cost: $40 (food and drink); $25 (food only). Pickup wristband day of event at Will Call on the Gridiron from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online through Eventbrite. Eventbrite printed receipt or digital QR code required for wristband pickup. For more information: eatdrinkdtsb.com

Fish Fry (Crumstown Conservation Club - 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty) Friday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Dine-in: all you can eat, limited salad bar. Carryout: limited to 8 pieces. Cost: $13. Price is subject to change.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Oct. 20, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Spaghetti Supper (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, Oct. 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic toast, ice cream. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Chili Cook-Off to Benefit Displaced Veterans (933 Nutrition - 50715 Indiana 933, South Bend) - Saturday, Oct. 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Vote for favorite chili with donations and enjoy live entertainment. Percentage of proceeds benefit the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veterans Center.

Taste of Unity Harvest Celebration (Palais Royale - 105 W. Colfax Ave., South Bend) Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Signature event of the season, 17 chefs serving small plates, a silent auction, live music, and cash bar. Relax and enjoy. Cost: $50. Tickets at theunitygardens.org

