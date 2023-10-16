Advertise With Us

‘Things just fit’: Couple ties the knot at 96 years old

Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse were married while both were 96 years old. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A couple in Kansas is proving it’s never too late to say “I do!”

Dorris Kirks and Carl Kruse were married while both were 96 years old.

The pair met two years ago at Cedar Lakes Village in Olathe, where they are both residents.

The newlyweds said they began to bond over their love for playing pool.

They eventually knew they wanted to be together for the rest of their lives.

“We do a lot of things together, and things just fit,” Kirks said. “He’s so patient and he wants me to be happy. Like I told him my feet are cold in my room and he bought me a heater — it’s the little things.”

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, they were also able to enjoy a nice dinner with their family and friends.

