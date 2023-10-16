Suspected drunk driver arrested after woman killed in crash on I-94

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Iowa woman was killed Sunday morning after police say a suspected drunk driver rear ended her vehicle on I-94.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 15 in Lake Township.

One of the driver’s, identified as 69-year-old Lynn Calkins of Iowa, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Police say an autopsy has been scheduled to determine her exact cause of death.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and booked into the Berrien County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing death. The suspect has yet to be identified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team. Police believe alcohol and speed played a role in the crash.

