Storm drainage work to close part of Pipeline Road for 3 weeks

A map that displays the closure of Pipestone Road in Berrien County.
A map that displays the closure of Pipestone Road in Berrien County.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

A portion of Pipestone Road will be closed to through traffic from Napier Avenue and Mall Drive starting on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The road will be closed to allow maintenance crews to perform storm drainage work.

A detour route will be in place from Napier Avenue to Plaza Drive, over to Fairplain and Mall drives before finally returning to Pipestone Road.

Work is expected to be finished in three weeks, weather permitting.

