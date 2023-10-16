Storm drainage work to close part of Pipeline Road for 3 weeks

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

A portion of Pipestone Road will be closed to through traffic from Napier Avenue and Mall Drive starting on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The road will be closed to allow maintenance crews to perform storm drainage work.

A detour route will be in place from Napier Avenue to Plaza Drive, over to Fairplain and Mall drives before finally returning to Pipestone Road.

Work is expected to be finished in three weeks, weather permitting.

