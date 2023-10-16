Reminders for drivers during National School Bus Safety Week

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Sending your kids off to school each morning should not be a worry for parents and with campaigns like National School Bus Safety Week, the hope is those worries never have to cross a parent’s mind.

The third week of October is designated as National School Bus Safety Week, it’s an important reminder for parents, students, and most importantly drivers to be extra cautious on the roads, especially as the sun rises get longer and bus stops are very dark out.

“Those of us as drivers too have that responsibility,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police. “Be ready for gametime as soon as you’re behind that wheel you’re focused on driving. Not going out of that neighborhood and thinking what the day has ahead of it and being distracted that way. Just watch for kids and getting the day out to a great start.”

Although it is the driver’s responsibility, there are ways you can prepare your child to go out at those darker stops.

“So, we know once you get into fall and especially winter very likely it’s going to be dark when your child is heading to that bus stop,” said Sgt. Bohner “We want everyone to be safe, so parents I think it’s a good time to talk to your kids about being safe, walking on sidewalks if available. If sidewalks aren’t available, then stay to that right side of the street. Wear a winter jacket that’s maybe a little lighter color so it sticks out with those headlights of drivers in the morning.”

A survey was done by the Indiana State Police with various school districts looking for the number of violations taking place in a day, of the stop-arm camera and the numbers we’re alarming.

“The bad thing we found there was almost 2100 violations across the state,” said Sgt. Bohner. “That’s unacceptable, if that is a snapshot of what happens that would be over 386 thousand violations per year. We can’t have that, because we’ve seen in this area when that happens it can lead to absolutely tragic results.”

The ISP personally works to ensure that all school buses in the state are up to date.

“Every school bus across the state is inspected by the Indiana State Police,” said Sgt. Bohner “If that bus is over 12 years old its inspected twice a year, by troopers that are specially trained.”

There are a lot of factors and people that go into students’ staying safe and one of those important positions is the bus driver, so it’s important to take their advice and thoughts into consideration as well when out on the roads.

“It’s very frustrating, it adds so much more stress to my life,” said Michelle Zahm, a bus driver for Laville Junior-Senior high school. “Cell phones are a blessing and a curse at the same time. I would guess probably 90% of the cars that do go around me, I see they are looking at their phones, looking at the roads, people just need to put them down and pay attention.”

The theme for 2023 is “Safely Rolling to my Destination”.

