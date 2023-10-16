Proposed apartments off Beacon Parkway sparking concerns

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A proposal to build a new apartment complex in Mishawaka has been met with some overall rental reluctance.

Some feel Mishawaka already has a reputation as an apartment and condo community—arguably at the expense of the public school system.

Concerns about the latest proposed apartment project recently came from a current city councilman who spent 20 years on the Mishawaka school board.

The proliferation of rental properties has already surpassed the comfort level of Dale “Woody” Emmons. “If this community is going to grow, education wise, we have to have single family homes. So, I am not really in favor of letting another unit like this in Mishawaka. I mean, we’re bleeding to death, we’re cutting the throat of Mishawaka. We can’t, Mishawaka just can’t survive on rental units, they just can’t,” Emmons said at last week’s meeting of the Mishawaka Plan Commission.

A Wisconsin based developer has proposed a series of two-story garden townhomes that would bring 280 new apartments to now vacant land off Beacon Parkway at Fir Road.

The complex would house 550 occupants.

An estimated nine percent, or a total of 50, would be school aged children in grades K through 12.

Wisconsin based Continental Properties has projects in 19 states across the U.S. and believes it can do business in Mishawaka.

“We typically regard a healthy occupancy rate in a community of about 94 percent. That allows for people to move to a different apartment. It allows newcomers to get an apartment, and our research indicates that the apartment occupancy rate in the greater South Bend market area, including Mishawaka, is closer to 97 percent,” Jordan Teichen told the plan commission. “So, again. Trying to meet the need for housing across the community, across multiple different housing types.”

City Planner Ken Prince said when the city designed Beacon Parkway, it was meant to handle high-density development, whether that be commercial or residential. “The price point for the property, I can just say would make it completely not feasible to do single family residential in this location.”

Prince did say there has been talk about updating Mishawaka’s comprehensive plan to make the attraction of single-family housing a higher priority.

The project has also been criticized by some who live near the proposed site and worry about the impact 550-new residents would have on traffic.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.