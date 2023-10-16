Osceola mom shares anxiety after son gets deployed to Middle East aboard USS Ford

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The uncertainty of the Israel-Hamas war brings the fear it could spread into something broader, perhaps a more region-wide conflict.

This is why the Pentagon has ordered carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Marla Godette, an Osceola mother, says her son is aboard one of those ships as a member of the Navy. And as the war intensifies, so too is the angst for Marla.

“You’re always saying they’re safe, they know what to do, they’re well-trained. But we know, its war,” she says.

Marla says her son, Raphael Godette, is a chief petty officer aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford — the country’s newest aircraft carrier and the world’s largest, with more than 5,000 sailors aboard.

Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the U.S. is stepping in to help deter any actor seeking to escalate the war between Hamas and Israel.

“I want to be very clear that Raphael is my bonus son, so he has two moms,” Marla explains. “His biological mom is in Detroit, and she feels the same. Just devastated.”

It’s a blended family with blended emotions about Raphael’s recent call to serve.

“His older son is 9 years old, Raphael Jr., and he’s just struggling. He knows what war is, he knows what it means,” Marla says. “He has a 9-year-old, but he also has a 6 and a 5-year-old and a 10-month-old. No one’s in the moment because you’re always thinking about, ‘well, what if?’”

One of many questions so many military families, including Marla’s, are asking right now.

Raphael was set to come back home next month before being tapped to serve again in supporting our nation’s allies overseas. U.S. officials say the strike group will not join the fighting in Gaza or take part in Israel’s operations.

Marla also wants to remind you to be mindful of what you say about this, or any other conflict, particularly around the families of service members.

