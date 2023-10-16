Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Baljeet Singh

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, just trying to make a living, gunned down at his job after complying with the demands of an armed suspect.

In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten brings us newly released audio — exclusively to 16 News Now — from the homicide of 24-year-old Baljeet Singh.

***WARNING: Some viewers might find the images and audio in the video above extremely disturbing.***

Baljeet Singh was loved by his customers. He worked here at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 3400 block of Lincoln Way West in South Bend. It was there that police were called just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2019.

“The first responders arrived, and they found Baljeet Singh outside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. When they got there, they were able to talk to Baljeet and get a short brief statement that there was a robbery and he had been shot,” says Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

With an injury to the lower torso, Baljeet was then rushed to Memorial Hospital. There, he took a turn for the worst and died from his injuries.

“The suspect has been described as a male black, approximately 5′11″ to 6′2″ with a thin build,” Lt. Miller says.

In the past, police released surveillance videos with the hopes someone could identify this suspect. For the first time, audio from that video is being released with the hope someone will recognize something.

“In the times of darkness like this, when there are no words to explain the evil we just witnessed, there is still good and we have to continue to work together so that way the good and fight the evil and that is what we are hoping to do with this,” Lt. Miller says.

If you want to be the light and you know something, no matter how small, please submit a tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers. Your tips are always 100% anonymous.

“He impacted lives in our community, and we need to do right by him, his friends, across the other side of the globe deserve answers,” says Lt. Miller.

Remember, if your anonymous tip leads to the solving of the case or an arrest, you could be eligible for a $2,500 cash reward.

Call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

