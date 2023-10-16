Medical Moment: Correcting Chiari malformation

(WNDU) - Headache, balance issues, dizziness, vomiting, muscle weakness... It sounds like the recipe for a bad hangover, but for thousands of people, these are the signs of a neurological disorder.

It’s called Chiari and it’s a malformation that causes many people to suffer for years without diagnoses.

One woman is on a mission to help others get the help they need. From a sketch to a designer dress, this is Hannah Jane’s lifelong passion.

“I’m an artist and designer,” Jane explained. “I own a brand, it’s called Art of Hannah Jane. That is who I am.”

But who Hannah Jane was changed dramatically and without warning.

“I woke up with the spins. I had never experience anything like that before,” Jane recalled.

Doctors first told her she had vertigo, but the symptoms got worse.

“I threw up for two years straight, every day, if not, multiple times a day. I couldn’t feel my arms and legs most days.”

It took two years until Hannah Jane was diagnosed with Chiari malformation - part of her brain extends out of the skull and into the spinal cord.

“It tends to block the flow of spinal fluid, up and down, between the compartment of the head and the spinal column,” explained Dr. Colin Buchanan, a neurosurgeon at the Colorado Chiari Institute.

When medications didn’t help, doctors at the Colorado Chiari Institute performed decompression surgery.

“We go into the back of the head and create more room for the spinal fluid to circulate around,” Dr. Buchanan continued.

Hannah Jane did find relief from most of her symptoms. She still suffers vertigo, but for now, it’s manageable, allowing her to turn her passion into purpose.

“Creating has been a lifesaver to me, absolutely. It has been the only connection to myself amidst not feeling like myself,” Jane finished.

Hannah Jane’s Instagram account is at Chiari malformation. She’s designed coloring books and t-shirts to help spread awareness on this disorder. Doctors don’t know what causes Chiari malformation but believe it does have a genetic component and it tends to impact women more than men.

