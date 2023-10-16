Man seriously injured after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is currently being treated for serious injuries after police say he was hit by an SUV Monday afternoon in Elkhart.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. Jackson Boulevard near Riverview Avenue. Police say a Ford Escape was traveling east on Jackson when it struck a man on the shoulder of the road.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police are calling “serious bodily injuries.”

Police say the woman who was driving the Ford Escape remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

