Man seriously injured after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart

(WCAX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is currently being treated for serious injuries after police say he was hit by an SUV Monday afternoon in Elkhart.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. Jackson Boulevard near Riverview Avenue. Police say a Ford Escape was traveling east on Jackson when it struck a man on the shoulder of the road.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police are calling “serious bodily injuries.”

Police say the woman who was driving the Ford Escape remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) attempts to throw the ball as Notre Dame...

Irish getting much-needed break after bounce-back win over USC

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s officially the first bye week of the season for the Fighting Irish, meaning there’s no Notre Dame game on Saturday for the first time since late August.

News

Pilot survives crash thanks to plane's parachute system

Updated: moments ago

News

6-year-old makeup artist is 'scary' good at what she does

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Correcting Chiari malformation

Medical Moment: Correcting Chiari malformation

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Chiari is a malformation that causes many people to suffer for years without a diagnosis.

News

Medical Moment: Correcting Chiari malformation

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Irish bounce back from Louisville loss, throttle rival USC 48-20

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame gets big win over rival USC

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: 60s return Tuesday and Wednesday; More rain this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Showers and cooler temperatures will return to the area heading into the weekend

News

What's Cooking: Meals and deals in Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago

What's Good

Students, faculty, and our very own Joshua Short gather for a photo during the award ceremony...

C.A.R.E. University awarded grant for youth development programs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
C.A.R.E. University was created to help college students and their parents offset the cost of day-to-day living while students are away at college in 2016.