Man killed in construction accident in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon in Elkhart County, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened around 3 p.m. at a construction site in the area of US-20 and county Road 27.

According to our affiliate WPTA, Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office ruled his death as accidental.

The incident remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

