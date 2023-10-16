Irish getting much-needed break after bounce-back win over USC

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is likely breathing a sigh of relief after picking up a big win over the USC Trojans this past weekend.

That relief has nothing to do with the game itself, which was a blowout that ended in Notre Dame’s favor. Rather, it’s due to the fact there there’s no game this week.

It’s officially the first bye week of the season for the Fighting Irish, meaning there’s no Notre Dame game on Saturday for the first time since late August. It’s a much-needed break for a team that’s already played 75% of its regular season games this year.

Saturday’s win over USC was huge for Notre Dame in terms of regaining momentum, as the Irish looked tired and sluggish in a tough road loss at Louisville the weekend prior. For a team that many thought could be a College Football Playoff contender this season, that second loss really hurt their chances.

But there were no signs of a dejected or defeated team this past Saturday night when Notre Dame dominated their longtime rivals, who were ranked No. 10 in the country at the time, by a score of 48-20.

After the game, the team talked about the importance of showing heart and bouncing back.

“Obviously, came off the loss from Louisville, so just kind of angry from that,” said safety Xavier Watts, who had two interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown Saturday night. “It’s a big rivalry game. Just wanted to come out and dominate and play as best you can.”

“We’ve been on an eight-week bender and we’re rolling,” said quarterback Sam Hartman. “To get guys fricking going like we did this Saturday, it was incredible. They set the tone for the rest of the season that you gotta play Notre Dame.”

“It was just next step forward, and just see where we can get better from last game,” said linebacker JD Bertrand. “I think it showed how we could get better. The crazy thing is we can still get better from this game and we can take it a step up.”

If you didn’t watch the game and just saw the final score, you might get the wrong idea about how it played out. Notre Dame posted its second-most points of the season against USC, but it wasn’t an offensive onslaught that led to the victory.

The defense consistently frustrated reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, forcing him to throw three interceptions by halftime. And coming off a game where they committed five turnovers, the Irish flipped the script by forcing five turnovers out of the Trojans.

It was a lesson in resiliency after the loss to Louisville, and head coach Marcus Freeman sure sounded proud of his guys this weekend.

“I don’t have a whole bunch of words. I’m just going to enjoy this one, and I’m so happy to be a part of this place with this team and this university,” Freeman said. “The amount of people around this university and our players, they understand how special it is to be a part of this football program, and we had a lot of support. I’m proud that our players were able to go out there and be able to enjoy the feeling that you get after a victory like this together.”

Hartman expressed a similar note of affection when it was his turn to take the postgame podium.

“Just to see the entire team, it was just a full, complete game. I’m so grateful for that, and grateful for this fan base and everything. I freaking love the Irish.”

Notre Dame enters the bye week with a 6-2 record and a date with the Pittsburgh Panthers looming on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) celebrates with students on the field after an...

Notre Dame jumps to No. 15 in latest AP Poll after win over USC

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish (6-2) rose six spots in this week's poll after defeating longtime rival USC on Saturday night.

Countdown to Kickoff

Former ND running back Eric Penick reunited with iconic football 50 years later

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It was the perfect moment for Penick, who loved this weekend’s 50-year reunion with his teammates.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...

Notre Dame dismantles longtime rival USC in 48-20 drubbing

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Having lost twice in the last three games, the Fighting Irish bounced back against the Trojans in a big way.

College

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) causes Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) to...

No. 2 Michigan starts slow and finishes strong in 52-7 win over Indiana

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 2-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in the first half and No. 2 Michigan pulled away to pummel Indiana 52-7 Saturday.

Latest News

College

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) runs past Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) during...

No. 3 Ohio State overcomes offensive injuries in 41-7 blowout at Purdue

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Purdue has lost two straight and four of five, this one against a severely short-handed Ohio State offense.

College

Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA...

Rutgers rallies from 18 points down to beat Michigan State 27-24

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Rutgers got two big plays on special teams and two scores in a nine-second span in getting off to its best start since 2014 and handing Michigan State its fourth straight loss under Harlon Barnett.

Countdown to Kickoff

USC at Notre Dame: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame is looking to turn its season around and potentially play spoiler against bitter rival USC on Saturday night.

Countdown to Kickoff

ND offensive line could be rotated again this week despite last week’s woes

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In the midst of their seventh-straight week playing a Saturday football game, Notre Dame went with an interesting strategy on the interior offensive line.

Countdown to Kickoff

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up before an NCAA college football...

Heisman winner paying visit to the House that Rockne Built

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Julianne Pelusi
Caleb Williams has led the USC Trojans to an undefeated mark so far, and a No. 10 ranking in the AP poll.

Countdown to Kickoff

Fox Sports reporter, former WNDU reporter Tom Rinaldi joins the Countdown

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Long before Tom Rinaldi was part of Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff,” he was pursuing stories as a one-man band here at WNDU.