Irish getting much-needed break after bounce-back win over USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is likely breathing a sigh of relief after picking up a big win over the USC Trojans this past weekend.

That relief has nothing to do with the game itself, which was a blowout that ended in Notre Dame’s favor. Rather, it’s due to the fact there there’s no game this week.

It’s officially the first bye week of the season for the Fighting Irish, meaning there’s no Notre Dame game on Saturday for the first time since late August. It’s a much-needed break for a team that’s already played 75% of its regular season games this year.

Saturday’s win over USC was huge for Notre Dame in terms of regaining momentum, as the Irish looked tired and sluggish in a tough road loss at Louisville the weekend prior. For a team that many thought could be a College Football Playoff contender this season, that second loss really hurt their chances.

But there were no signs of a dejected or defeated team this past Saturday night when Notre Dame dominated their longtime rivals, who were ranked No. 10 in the country at the time, by a score of 48-20.

After the game, the team talked about the importance of showing heart and bouncing back.

“Obviously, came off the loss from Louisville, so just kind of angry from that,” said safety Xavier Watts, who had two interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown Saturday night. “It’s a big rivalry game. Just wanted to come out and dominate and play as best you can.”

“We’ve been on an eight-week bender and we’re rolling,” said quarterback Sam Hartman. “To get guys fricking going like we did this Saturday, it was incredible. They set the tone for the rest of the season that you gotta play Notre Dame.”

“It was just next step forward, and just see where we can get better from last game,” said linebacker JD Bertrand. “I think it showed how we could get better. The crazy thing is we can still get better from this game and we can take it a step up.”

If you didn’t watch the game and just saw the final score, you might get the wrong idea about how it played out. Notre Dame posted its second-most points of the season against USC, but it wasn’t an offensive onslaught that led to the victory.

The defense consistently frustrated reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, forcing him to throw three interceptions by halftime. And coming off a game where they committed five turnovers, the Irish flipped the script by forcing five turnovers out of the Trojans.

It was a lesson in resiliency after the loss to Louisville, and head coach Marcus Freeman sure sounded proud of his guys this weekend.

“I don’t have a whole bunch of words. I’m just going to enjoy this one, and I’m so happy to be a part of this place with this team and this university,” Freeman said. “The amount of people around this university and our players, they understand how special it is to be a part of this football program, and we had a lot of support. I’m proud that our players were able to go out there and be able to enjoy the feeling that you get after a victory like this together.”

Hartman expressed a similar note of affection when it was his turn to take the postgame podium.

“Just to see the entire team, it was just a full, complete game. I’m so grateful for that, and grateful for this fan base and everything. I freaking love the Irish.”

Notre Dame enters the bye week with a 6-2 record and a date with the Pittsburgh Panthers looming on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.