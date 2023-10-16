C.A.R.E. University awarded grant for youth development programs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a school receiving grant money to reinvest back in the kids!

Back in September, C.A.R.E. University received a grant of $76,000 from Lilly Endowment Inc. as part of the Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana Initiative. The initiative is meant to reinvest in youth development programs within the state and promote the academic, physical, and social well-being of kids ages five through 18.

With the grant, C.A.R.E. will be able to increase the number of high school graduates they serve in Elkhart County, launch new programming for elementary school-aged students, and expand the organization to at least two more Indiana counties or regional areas.

C.A.R.E.’s founder and executive director, Danielle Neal, says the grant money is a blessing.

“Going from couponing and giving care packages to 12 students seven years ago to receiving a grant of this magnitude is truly a blessing,” Neal said in a press release. “It means so much, it means we can enhance and expand our mission to help our deserving youth, it means the hard work, kindness, and generosity of our community does not go unnoticed. We are extremely grateful to Lilly Endowment Inc. for this opportunity and for their belief in our organization.”

Lilly Endowment’s Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana Initiative was launched last year, and is a competitive grant to help youth-serving organizations expand and enhance their work.

C.A.R.E. is one of 187 organizations in Indiana that received a grant through the initiative.

