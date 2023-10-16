6-year-old makeup artist is ‘scary’ good at what she does

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WNDU) - Most little girls’ ideas of makeup involves glam looks like ones seen on their favorite TV stars and musicians

However one first grader in Georgia is an exceptional exception to the norm.

Dakota Patton is a six-year-old emerging professional special effects makeup artist. The Savannah Georgia native was a natural at the craft from age three. Shocking her parents with her instinctual talent and love for horror looks.

Dakota’s father, Rell Patton, recalls the first time he saw his toddler in horror make up.

“What the heck? Seriously. Okay so this is what we’re going to be doing,” Patton said. However now he’s her biggest fan, “Being so young and doing what she does, that is an amazement in itself.”

Dakota loves cosplaying as many characters from Star Wars to Pennywise. To say that she is excited for Halloween would be a huge understatement. Its her favorite time of year for many reasons.

“Then we like going Trick or Treating and then we knock on doors and we say trick or treat! Yeah I do, I do like scaring people,” says the young artist.

She shares this talent with over 45,000 followers on her Instagram page and at local stores in her area helping to get folks into the spooky spirit.

The support Dakota receives from her family is the driving force taking her natural abilities to the next level.

She’s been featured at the International Make Up Artist Trade Show, better known as IMATS and on many national platforms like the Steve Harvey Show and The Daily Mail.

The first grader is now the lead make up artist on an original show written by her father based on some of the horror looks she’s been creating since she began.

It’s called “The Undead Horizon” and premieres next year on Blerd Station.

Dakota’s dad recognizes the greatness in his little girl and wants her to reach her fullest potential while keeping her happiness at the forefront.

“She loves doing make up. So if she gets to do tons of tons of faces and have that experience so by the time she’s 12 or 13. Dakota will be one of the most sought after make up artists in the world. If that’s what she still loves to do by that time,” Patton said.

And of course, she just can’t have one costume this year.

“I was Pennywise then I was a nun, then I was and now I’m gonna be like the scary girl with the face her hair pulled down and she has a dirty dress that’s what I’m going to be for Halloween,” Dakota said.

