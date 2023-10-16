2nd Chance Pet: Bjork

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork!

Bjork is 4 years old. Cooper says she is a Catahoula Leopard Dog.

Bjork has been at Pet Refuge for over a year now. She came to the shelter after her owner passed away, but Cooper says they haven’t found the right owner for her.

If you want to adopt Bjork or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or follow them on Facebook.

