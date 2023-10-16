15-year-old dies in crash with school bus in LaPorte

LAPORTE, Ind. - A 15-year-old died after he crashed his scooter into a school bus in LaPorte Friday.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Michigan and South avenues.

They say the victim, who is not being identified yet, was riding a scooter on the sidewalk and then crossed the intersection while the bus was turning into that same intersection.

The scooter crashed into the side of the bus.

Police say it was raining and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed and nobody else was injured,

Police say the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Michigan and South avenues. (WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.