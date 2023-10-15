William Shatner visits Lake Michigan College for showing of Star Trek II

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Star Trek and sci-fi fans in Michiana got a special treat on Saturday, as William Shatner visited Lake Michigan College for a showing of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Hundreds of people came out to the Mendel Center, some dressed in costumes, others in graphic t-shirts, all there excited to watch the 1982 box office hit.

“This is one of the stronger of the original cast series movies that were done; it’s hard to believe it was made 41 years ago, almost half a lifetime ago for Mr. Shatner,” said George Kendall, Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center executive director.

After the 2-hour movie, fans got the chance to meet the original U.S.S. Enterprise Captain, James T. Kirk, and ask Shatner questions about his 7-decade long-acting career and life in cinema and stage.

“I spoke with a fairly young gentleman who works here at the college, and I said, we have William Shatner coming here next week, and he said, oh yes, I know him; he’s the guy from the Priceline commercials,” Kendall said. “Mr. Shatner can resonate with a number of different levels; some will only know him from Boston Legal or T.J. Hooker. When I speak with him, I’ll make a comment about, hey, you’re the guy from the Twilight Zone episode in the airplane. He’s had a wonderful, iconic career with so many memorable shows and movies he’s been a part of.”

At 92 years old, there’s no doubt that the award-winning actor has “lived long and prospered.”

“It’s one thing Steven Spielberg recently was talking about how all of the streaming movies shouldn’t be eligible for Academy Awards because you need an audience to watch the movie, to get the real experience, and I think that’s the case with this,” Kendall said. “Having the house full of audience members watching the movie and then getting the added treat of speaking with Mr. Shatner, it’s just a real great evening.”

