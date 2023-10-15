Pilot safely crash lands small plane in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say a pilot safely crash landed a small plane in a cornfield in St. Joseph County on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called around 12:15 p.m. to the area of Mayflower Road and the Bypass.

According to officials on scene, the pilot was the only one on board. They were not injured.

The pilot was reportedly flying in from Canada. Their destination was unclear.

