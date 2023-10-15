Notre Dame jumps to No. 15 in latest AP Poll after win over USC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has jumped from No. 21 to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (6-2) rose six spots after defeating longtime rival USC on Saturday night. In turn, the Trojans (6-1) dropped eight spots in this week’s poll from No. 10 to No. 18.

The Irish will take a much-needed week off before welcoming Pittsburgh to South Bend on Oct. 28.

The top four remains the same with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State, respectively. Washington rounds out the top five after defeating Oregon in a top-10 clash.

Air Force joins the rankings for the first time this season, while Missouri, Tulane, and Iowa are all back after being ranked earlier this season. Washington State, Kansas, Kentucky, and Miami (FL) all slipped out after suffering losses.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

Georgia (7-0) Michigan (7-0) Ohio State (6-0) Florida State (6-0) Washington 6-0) Oklahoma (6-0) Penn State (6-0) Texas (5-1) Oregon (5-1) North Carolina (6-0) Alabama (6-1) Oregon State (6-1) Ole Miss (5-1) Utah (5-1) Notre Dame (6-2) Duke (5-1) Tennessee (5-1) USC (6-1) LSU (5-2) Missouri (6-1) Louisville (6-1) Air Force (6-0) Tulane (5-1) Iowa (6-1) UCLA (4-2)

