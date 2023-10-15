Notre Dame dismantles longtime rival USC in 48-20 drubbing

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - After looking sluggish and fatigued the last couple of weeks, it felt like the Notre Dame football team was going to limp into its much-needed first bye week of the season.

Instead, a very different Fighting Irish team showed up to play against its bitter rival on Saturday night and wreaked havoc on the defensive side of the ball.

Xavier Watts intercepted Caleb Williams twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown as No. 21 Notre Dame harassed reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and handed No. 10 USC its first loss in a 48-20 victory on Saturday night.

Having lost twice in the last three games, the Fighting Irish (6-2) bounced back against their longtime rivals in a big way. Watts had two of Notre Dame’s three first-half picks against Williams and then a 15-yard scoop-and-score with 3:27 left to add an exclamation point.

Benjamin Morrison had Notre Dame’s other interception of the half, leading to Audric Estime’s 1-yard plunge that put Notre Dame ahead 24-3. A week after wiping out a 17-point deficit to beat Arizona in overtime, the Trojans (6-1) had no such comeback in them.

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates an interception along side safety Ramon Henderson...
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates an interception along side safety Ramon Henderson (11) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) during the first half an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)

Williams had only been intercepted once, but he was sacked four times by the Fighting Irish and finished with 199 yards passing and a TD.

Averaging 51.8 points per game, USC ended up with five turnovers and was limited to 92 yards rushing. The Fighting Irish racked up 11 tackles for loss.

Williams pulled USC within 31-20 with a seven-yard TD pass to Brenden Rice with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter. Seconds later, the Notre Dame lead bounced back to 18 points when Jadarian Price returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a score and essentially slammed the door shut on the Trojans.

USC has now lost five consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium and must hand the Jeweled Shillelagh back to the Irish after winning it back last season for the first time in five years.

Along with one of the most iconic trophies in all of college sports, the win gives the Irish momentum heading into the final four games of the season. After a much-needed week off, the Irish take on Pittsburgh, Clemson, Wake Forest, and Stanford as they try to earn a major bowl bid.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) celebrates with students on the field after an...
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) celebrates with students on the field after an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)

