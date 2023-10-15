Goff leads NFC North-leading Lions past sputtering Buccaneers 20-6

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Jared Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns and the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions beat the sputtering Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6 on Sunday.

The streaking Lions won their fourth straight game following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks and are off to a 5-1 start for the first time since 2011.

Goff tossed TD passes of 27 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown and 45 yards to Jameson Williams, converting on third-and-13 in one instance and third-and-10 on the other as Detroit won for the seventh time in eight road games dating to last season.

The Lions’ defense did its part by intercepting Baker Mayfield once, limiting the Bucs (3-2) to 251 yards of total offense and forcing Tampa Bay to settle for field goals of 33 and 36 yards on its only possessions that ended in Detroit’s red zone.

Will Harris intercepted a Mayfield pass that was tipped at the line to set up Riley Patterson’s 30-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead. Goff put Detroit ahead for good by finishing an eight-play, 75-yard drive with his TD throw to St. Brown on third-and 13 from the Bucs 27.

St. Brown caught a short throw on the left, took off across the middle of the field and picked up a key block from running back Craig Reynolds, who flattened cornerback Carlton Davis III to allow the receiver to turn the corner and not only pick up the first down but make it to the end zone for a 10-3 lead.

Goff completed 30 of 44 passes without an interception and was sacked three times. St. Brown finished with 12 receptions for 124 yards.

Mayfield was 19 of 37 for 206 yards and one interception. The Bucs were limited to 46 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

THROWBACKS

The Bucs wore orange throwback jerseys and white helmets bearing the image of Bucco Bruce — a winking Pirate with a dagger clenched between his teeth — from a period many fans of the team prefer to forget. Tampa Bay had the worst winning percentage of any franchise in U.S. major sports while wearing the creamsicle uniforms from 1976 to 1996. The team’s primary colors have been red and pewter since 1997.

INJURIES

Lions: CB Brian Branch (ankle), G Jonah Jackson (ankle) and RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) were inactive. RB David Montgomery (ribs) was injured at the end of a 19-yard reception in the second quarter and did not return.

Buccaneers: CB Jamel Dean and DL Calijah Kancey (calf) returned to the starting lineup, however OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) was inactive.

UP NEXT

Lions: NFC North leaders remain on road versus the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.

Buccaneers: Host NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

