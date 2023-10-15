Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Warming-up midweek. Another late week system

Temperatures climb into the 60s midweek. 50s with rain showers late week.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: A few peeks of sun early. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a sprinkle/ brief rain shower. High around 55F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Wind NW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog and clouds. Sunshine returns late in the day. High 60F. Low 40F. Wind WSW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and wind throughout the afternoon hours. Evening/night showers High 64F. Low 52F. Wind S at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next chance of rain will move in Thursday and Friday as two cold fronts approach Michiana. This will bring temperatures back down into the mid-50s for the weekend with windy conditions and lake-effect rain showers. Rainfall totals from Thursday to Saturday will approach 0.50 to 1.00″.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a pilot safely crash landed a small plane in a cornfield in St. Joseph County on...
Pilot safely crash lands small plane in St. Joseph County
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) celebrates with students on the field after an...
Notre Dame jumps to No. 15 in latest AP Poll after win over USC
Former ND running back Eric Penick reunited with iconic football 50 years later
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame dismantles longtime rival USC in 48-20 drubbing

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm
First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday