First Alert Weather: Warming-up midweek. Another late week system

MONDAY: A few peeks of sun early. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a sprinkle/ brief rain shower. High around 55F. Wind NNW at 10 to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Wind NW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog and clouds. Sunshine returns late in the day. High 60F. Low 40F. Wind WSW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and wind throughout the afternoon hours. Evening/night showers High 64F. Low 52F. Wind S at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next chance of rain will move in Thursday and Friday as two cold fronts approach Michiana. This will bring temperatures back down into the mid-50s for the weekend with windy conditions and lake-effect rain showers. Rainfall totals from Thursday to Saturday will approach 0.50 to 1.00″.

