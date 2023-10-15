Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Remaining Windy and Soggy to End the Weekend

A few lake effect rain showers can be possible as the low pressure exits Michiana
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a small chance for a passing lake-effect shower. Low 44F. Rain chances 20%. Winds NNE 10-20.

TOMORROW: Starting partly cloudy with clouds becoming overcast again by the afternoon with increasing rain chances into the evening. Rain chances 40% after sunset. High 54F. Winds N 15-25.

MONDAY: Clouds beginning to break becoming partly cloudy, as conditions begin drying out. Low 42F. High 54F. Winds N 5-10.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temps will slowly warm into the midweek as highs try to get close to average (62F), but another system is expected to move in and bring temps back down with some rain chances possible on Thursday and Friday, luckily with not as much rain as the system exiting Michiana this weekend.

First Alert Weather: Remaining Windy and Soggy to End the Weekend
