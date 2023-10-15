Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Mid-Week Warm up Followed by Another System in the Late Week

A nice warm up will push in Michiana around Tuesday, with another low by Thursday
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Some lingering showers in the evening, decreasing in coverage overnight. Low 44F. Winds N 10-15 mph. Rain chances 40% falling to 20%.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, with an occasional lake-effect shower. High 55F. Winds N 5-15 mph. Rain chances 20%.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Low 41F. High 58F. Winds W 5-10.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will finally see more sunshine by Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures slowly climb into the lower 60s by the middle of the week. Our next storm system will move in Thursday and Friday bringing more rain and cooler weather back to Michiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

