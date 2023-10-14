USC at Notre Dame: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is looking to turn its season around and potentially play spoiler against bitter rival USC on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at our Countdown to Kickoff team’s X-factors, keys to win, and final score predications.

X-FACTORS

Julianne Pelusi: Jordan Faison

He’s quick and reliable and has been a shot in the arm for Notre Dame’s shaken-up wide receivers room. The Irish need a guy who is going to be consistent and show up running those deep routes, so USC’s defense isn’t thinking “this is a short pass to tight end Mitchell Evans” every play.

Drew Sanders: Thomas Harper

Defensive back Thomas Harper has been a crucial piece of the defense this year. He missed last week, and the Irish gave up their highest point total all season. I’m not saying his absence was the sole reason, but it certainly didn’t help.

Going up against one of the nation’s best quarterbacks this week, you want to bring as many of your best defenders as you can. The return of Harper is an impactful one that shouldn’t be overlooked this week.

Chuck Freeby: Jeremiyah Love

I may sound like a broken record (or these days, a broken stream), but can we get Jeremiyah Love the ball? It sure looks like Audric Estimé is banged up. Jeremiyah Love has been pure excitement any time he touches the ball all season. He has speed to burn and he could electrify the stadium Saturday night.

Turn the stadium into the “Love Shack” and feed No. 12.

KEYS TO WIN

Julianne Pelusi: Better coaching

Marcus Freeman was outcoached by Jeff Brohm from kickoff until the clock struck zeros in the fourth quarter last weekend in Louisville. He told us after the loss his team wasn’t prepared, and it starts with the coaching to make things right. He’s had a stagnant offense three weeks in a row now.

Did he prepare his players well enough to not get crushed at the line of scrimmage again? Is the play calling going to be better? It’s up to the head coach to make sure his guys are getting their jobs done to beat USC.

Drew Sanders: Run the Trojans out of town

Last week was by far Notre Dame’s worst effort in the ground game from a numbers standpoint. USC isn’t even in the top 75 against the run when it comes to yards allowed per game. This is a perfect bounce back spot for Audric Estimé, and Jeremiyah Love, and Gi’Bran Payne, and Jadarian Prince… you get it.

The Irish will need to pound the rock and keep USC’s offense off the field to pick up a win this weekend.

Chuck Freeby: Contain Caleb Williams

Education for the youngsters in the room... in the 60s, CCR was “Creedence Clearwater Revival.” On Saturday night, CCR is “Contain Caleb’s Running.”

Last year, the Irish looked like they were trying to catch a dog that got loose on the field while chasing Williams around the LA Coliseum. If that doesn’t change, there’s a “Bad Moon Rising.”

We’ll know by the end of the night if Notre Dame is the “Fortunate Son.”

FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Drew Sanders: USC 31, Notre Dame 27

I think it’s a close game with plenty of points on both sides, but I’ve got USC edging out the Irish 31-27. Notre Dame looked fatigued last week, and that’s the last thing you want to be with Caleb Williams and company coming to town. I’ll take the Trojans.

Julianne Pelusi: Notre Dame 24, USC 21

Notre Dame has struggled scoring the last three weeks, but USC’s defense has some Swiss cheese potential with some holes. Even though there’s recency bias that the Irish can’t score over three touchdowns, I think they can against USC. And let’s tack on a field goal, too. Notre Dame 24-21.

Tricia Sloma: Notre Dame 28, USC 24

Notre Dame has a reputation to save. They’ll give it everything they’ve got, especially at home. Irish win it 28-24.

Terry McFadden: Notre Dame 21, USC 20

Arizona scored 41 points against USC last week. I say the fickled Irish offense will score 20 points fewer. But once again, the defense will bail them out for a 21-20 win.

Chuck Freeby: USC 38, Notre Dame 31

I’ve been wrong before. Shoot, I was wrong last week. I wouldn’t mind being wrong this week, but this was a game I thought Notre Dame would lose at the start of the year, and nothing has changed. 38-31 USC.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.