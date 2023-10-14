Advertise With Us

‘Swifties’ watch new film at Movies 14

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Swifties’ gathered at Movies 14 in Mishawaka for the release of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” film.

The film reportedly features footage from three of Swift’s Los Angeles shows at Sofi Stadium.

Cinemark said the “already record-breaking presales prove that music lovers are eager to experience this tour from the shared, immersive environment of our auditoriums.”

Many local girls watched the film Friday night and said it was amazing.

“So, all the tickets sold out for her tour. So, we decided if she is having it at the movie theaters, it’s cheaper, the prices are cheaper, so it never hurts to see it in the theater. Even though it’s not live, it’s still a good opportunity to see it...She’s there for her audience and she just loves all of her fans like one-hundred percent and I just love her as a person...” said Makayla Lyle.

