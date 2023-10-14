Storied rivalry between USC, Notre Dame returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the most storied rivalries in college football history is making its way to South Bend on Saturday.

As Notre Dame and USC get ready for another meeting, the Irish need to be focused on a bounce-back game after a loss in Louisville.

The Irish could really use a win as they wrap up a four-game stretch against ranked and undefeated opponents, all in primetime. They’re 1-2 so far in the first of those three matchups.

Last weekend, Sam Hartman was responsible for five total turnovers — three picks and two fumbles. 16 Sports spoke with former Irish star defensive end Justin Tuck to gather his thoughts on that loss.

“Sam is a very experienced quarterback. There’s some situations there where he probably should’ve gotten the ball out of his hands a little quicker,” Tuck said. “But it’s tough, right? Give Louisville a lot of credit. They got after him up front, they put pressure on him, they didn’t give him a lot of time to go through his progressions.”

Tuck said Hartman and the Notre Dame offense need to have a better week against USC, and he’s optimistic that it will happen.

“Our offensive line should be the strength of our entire team, Joe Alt and company,” he said. “Obviously, I know that they’re saying to themselves, ‘we gotta play better, we gotta give our quarterback more time.’ And I think you’ll see that happen. I’ve heard they’ve had a great week of practice. And again, it honestly starts with the quarterback, but I’ve never seen a quarterback be able to complete passes and throw touchdowns when he’s getting harassed like he was last week.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s tilt at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

