Storied rivalry between USC, Notre Dame returns to South Bend

By Julianne Pelusi and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the most storied rivalries in college football history is making its way to South Bend on Saturday.

As Notre Dame and USC get ready for another meeting, the Irish need to be focused on a bounce-back game after a loss in Louisville.

The Irish could really use a win as they wrap up a four-game stretch against ranked and undefeated opponents, all in primetime. They’re 1-2 so far in the first of those three matchups.

Last weekend, Sam Hartman was responsible for five total turnovers — three picks and two fumbles. 16 Sports spoke with former Irish star defensive end Justin Tuck to gather his thoughts on that loss.

“Sam is a very experienced quarterback. There’s some situations there where he probably should’ve gotten the ball out of his hands a little quicker,” Tuck said. “But it’s tough, right? Give Louisville a lot of credit. They got after him up front, they put pressure on him, they didn’t give him a lot of time to go through his progressions.”

Tuck said Hartman and the Notre Dame offense need to have a better week against USC, and he’s optimistic that it will happen.

“Our offensive line should be the strength of our entire team, Joe Alt and company,” he said. “Obviously, I know that they’re saying to themselves, ‘we gotta play better, we gotta give our quarterback more time.’ And I think you’ll see that happen. I’ve heard they’ve had a great week of practice. And again, it honestly starts with the quarterback, but I’ve never seen a quarterback be able to complete passes and throw touchdowns when he’s getting harassed like he was last week.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s tilt at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Irish faithful hopeful ahead of matchup against USC

For much of this week, Notre Dame fans were licking their wounds. But the Irish have had Saturday’s game against USC circled on the calendar since the schedule came out.

The gem behind the Jeweled Shillelagh

It’s one of the most iconic trophies in all of college sports, and it lives on today thanks to Image Jewelers in Elkhart.

Irish look to get running game back on track against USC

A driving force behind Notre Dame’s success on the football field this year has been the running game.That’s why last weekend’s loss may have felt a little abnormal or troubling.

ND hockey coach Jeff Jackson talks positive takeaways from season-opening series

The Irish dropped game one on Saturday 3-1 but came away with a 3-0 victory in game two on Sunday.

Notre Dame shifts focus to rivalry matchup against USC

USC week is always a highlight of the Notre Dame football season due to the history of the rivalry and these two teams’ penchant for playing highly entertaining games.

‘I’m not going to rush it’: Timeline for Olivia Miles’ return still unclear after knee injury

After hearing from the team on Tuesday, it sounds like Miles probably won’t be back right away after a season-ending knee injury in last year’s regular season finale, and she’s taking her time to make sure she’s truly healthy enough to go.

What does USC Week mean? Notre Dame icons Justin Tuck and Eric Penick join Pod of Gold to explain

Even with Louisville’s convincing upset of Notre Dame football last Saturday zapping some “Big Game” energy this week, the annual Irish rivalry game with USC still packs a punch.

Notre Dame women’s hoops tips off in less than a month

Irish head coach Niele Ivey told 16 Sports what we can expect to see from the team on the court this year.

Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison earns football scholarship

The lacrosse player was a walk on with the Irish on the gridiron, but now he’s a scholarship football player, too.

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: USC at Notre Dame

How does a two-loss Irish team going into USC week change your opinion on this year’s Notre Dame squad?