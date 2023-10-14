St. Joe County 4-H Fair hosts fifth annual Boo Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids went to bed with a lot of sugar in their bellies Friday night.

The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair hosted its fifth annual Boo Bash event.

Kids dressed up in their favorite costumes and went trunk or treating.

There were also hayrides, a petting zoo, a haunted house and a maze.

The event is happening again on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

