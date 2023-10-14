Police: Shooting victim ends up at LaSalle Branch Library

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joe County Public Library’s LaSalle Branch is closed for the reminder of the day after police say a shooting victim ended up at the library Saturday afternoon.

The South Bend Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter notification just before 1 p.m. for the 2300 block of Keller Street.

Police say a female victim was later found at the LaSalle Branch Library on Ardmore Trail. Her injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Police say there is currently no threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

In a Facebook post, the St. Joe County Public Library says the LaSalle Branch Library is closed for the remainder of the day and will reopen on Monday.

