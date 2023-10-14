Police: Shooting victim ends up at LaSalle Branch Library

(KTTC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joe County Public Library’s LaSalle Branch is closed for the reminder of the day after police say a shooting victim ended up at the library Saturday afternoon.

The South Bend Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter notification just before 1 p.m. for the 2300 block of Keller Street.

Police say a female victim was later found at the LaSalle Branch Library on Ardmore Trail. Her injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Police say there is currently no threat to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

In a Facebook post, the St. Joe County Public Library says the LaSalle Branch Library is closed for the remainder of the day and will reopen on Monday.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

USC at Notre Dame: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame is looking to turn its season around and potentially play spoiler against bitter rival USC on Saturday night.

News

WNDU Vault: Buchanan struggles to find new city manager

WNDU Vault: Buchanan struggles to find new city manager

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: Robertson’s Department Store closes in 1986

WNDU Vault: Robertson’s Department Store closes in downtown South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago

Pets

Pet Vet: Veterinary Technicians

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us more about vet techs.

Latest News

News

Pet Vet: Veterinary Technicians

Pet Vet: Veterinary Technicians

Updated: 4 hours ago

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Tyler

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Lindsey Cuellar from the South Bend Animal Resource Center joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tyler.

Countdown to Kickoff

ND offensive line could be rotated again this week despite last week’s woes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In the midst of their seventh-straight week playing a Saturday football game, Notre Dame went with an interesting strategy on the interior offensive line.

News

ND offensive line could be rotated again this week despite last week’s woes

Updated: 5 hours ago

Countdown to Kickoff

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up before an NCAA college football...

Heisman winner paying visit to the House that Rockne Built

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julianne Pelusi
Caleb Williams has led the USC Trojans to an undefeated mark so far, and a No. 10 ranking in the AP poll.

News

Heisman winner paying visit to the House that Rockne Built

Updated: 6 hours ago