Pet Vet: Veterinary Technicians

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterinary Technicians are the leaders of a veterinarian’s support team, and often they are leaders in the practice as a whole!

What do veterinary technicians do, and how might you pursue a career in this important, caring field? Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us more about vet techs.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.