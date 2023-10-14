Pet Vet: Veterinary Technicians

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterinary Technicians are the leaders of a veterinarian’s support team, and often they are leaders in the practice as a whole!

What do veterinary technicians do, and how might you pursue a career in this important, caring field? Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us more about vet techs.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Tyler

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Lindsey Cuellar from the South Bend Animal Resource Center joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tyler.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Chopper

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chopper!

Pets

Pet Vet: Fire Safety for Pet Owners

Updated: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
With National Fire Prevention coming up this week, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us with some tips to keep your home and pets.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Tinker Bell and Chili

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tinker Bell is a 4-month-old girl, while Chili is a 5-month-old boy!

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Camaro

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County oined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Camaro who is looking for a new home!

Pets

Pet Vet: Feline Asthma

Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to help us learn more about this syndrome.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Indy

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a bunny named Indy!

Pets

If you are interested in adopting Buddy or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue,...

2nd Chance Pet: Buddy

Updated: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Buddy who is looking for a new home!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Mary Sue

2nd Chance Pet: Mary Sue

Updated: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Mary Sue!

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Moxi

2nd Chance Pet: Moxi

Updated: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper and Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Moxi!