Advertise With Us

New Paris man becomes professional cornhole player

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PARIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Cornhole is a pretty basic sport to most, but that’s because we don’t have the skills of professional cornhole player Dan Glogouski.

That’s right… a *professional* cornhole player. And like most things, it started over some good, old family competition back in 2017.

“We do a camp out thing, we do fireworks, and of course, we do a cornhole tournament because we’re a competitive family,” Dan said. “We all throw a dollar in, and everyone plays for 20-30 bucks. It’s more of a competitive thing.”

And after kicking butt at the family cookouts for a couple of years, Dan looked to continue growing his game, searching for tournaments around the area with his newest doubles partner — his son, Forrest.

“We went to an open and we beat a couple of pros,” Dan recalled. “That’s when we kind of realized, ‘hey, we can probably do this thing, let’s start playing a little bit more.”

By 2021, Dan and Forrest were in the pursuit to go pro in the American Cornhole League (ACL) — playing in local, regional, and national tournaments. But the requirements are hefty for the ACL.

“You have to be top 24 in points at the end of the season in the nation to become a pro.”

But finally after two years of grinding — in the middle of a tournament weekend, nonetheless — Dan got the news with his partner right by his side.

“We checked it, and bam… there was the email,” Dan said. “It was a pretty exciting moment, we high-fived each other and you know, we did it. I made it in, he had a big part in that, too, because it’s doubles and singles. So yeah, it was a pretty surreal moment.”

We might be talking corn here, but hopefully the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“It’s exciting. It’s inspiring too, right? Being able to play alongside of him, obviously the whole piece of it’s not all in doubles,” Forrest said. “The proof is in the pudding, saying, ‘hey, it’s able to be done.’ And we kind of sought after it for two years, and one of us was able to punch our ticket. Obviously, it’s not completely fulfilled yet, but it’s really exciting.”

Dan and Forrest are ambassadors for Indiana ACL. They’re hosting their first regional tournament on Saturday.

To learn more, head to Underground Cornhole on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Prosecutor says Delphi murders suspect is safe despite correctional officers possibly wearing Odinism patches
Former Housing Authority Director Tonya Robinson (left) and former Housing Authority...
South Bend Housing Authority fraud case heading to trial
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says crews were called Tuesday night to the 700...
Victim of deadly Benton Harbor house fire identified
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain through Saturday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Southern California running back Markese Stepp (30)...
Storied rivalry between USC, Notre Dame returns to South Bend
Man ushering at Notre Dame for 57 years and counting
Notre Dame fans do pushups after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Irish faithful hopeful ahead of matchup against USC
The original Jeweled Shillelagh trophy, retired in 1995, is on permanent display near the Notre...
The gem behind the Jeweled Shillelagh