New Paris man becomes professional cornhole player

NEW PARIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Cornhole is a pretty basic sport to most, but that’s because we don’t have the skills of professional cornhole player Dan Glogouski.

That’s right… a *professional* cornhole player. And like most things, it started over some good, old family competition back in 2017.

“We do a camp out thing, we do fireworks, and of course, we do a cornhole tournament because we’re a competitive family,” Dan said. “We all throw a dollar in, and everyone plays for 20-30 bucks. It’s more of a competitive thing.”

And after kicking butt at the family cookouts for a couple of years, Dan looked to continue growing his game, searching for tournaments around the area with his newest doubles partner — his son, Forrest.

“We went to an open and we beat a couple of pros,” Dan recalled. “That’s when we kind of realized, ‘hey, we can probably do this thing, let’s start playing a little bit more.”

By 2021, Dan and Forrest were in the pursuit to go pro in the American Cornhole League (ACL) — playing in local, regional, and national tournaments. But the requirements are hefty for the ACL.

“You have to be top 24 in points at the end of the season in the nation to become a pro.”

But finally after two years of grinding — in the middle of a tournament weekend, nonetheless — Dan got the news with his partner right by his side.

“We checked it, and bam… there was the email,” Dan said. “It was a pretty exciting moment, we high-fived each other and you know, we did it. I made it in, he had a big part in that, too, because it’s doubles and singles. So yeah, it was a pretty surreal moment.”

We might be talking corn here, but hopefully the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“It’s exciting. It’s inspiring too, right? Being able to play alongside of him, obviously the whole piece of it’s not all in doubles,” Forrest said. “The proof is in the pudding, saying, ‘hey, it’s able to be done.’ And we kind of sought after it for two years, and one of us was able to punch our ticket. Obviously, it’s not completely fulfilled yet, but it’s really exciting.”

Dan and Forrest are ambassadors for Indiana ACL. They’re hosting their first regional tournament on Saturday.

