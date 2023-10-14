ND offensive line could be rotated again this week despite last week’s woes

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many asked the question after each time Sam Hartman hit the ground last Saturday night: what’s wrong with the offensive line?

In the midst of their seventh-straight week playing a Saturday football game, Notre Dame went with an interesting strategy on the interior offensive line. They rotated guys in at the guard and center spots — a move that team captain Joe Alt confirmed was intentional and planned on during last week’s practices.

The results, however, were probably not what the Irish had in mind going into this one, as they saw a season-low in rushing yards and yielded a season-high in quarterback sacks.

Head coach Marcus Freeman talked about the potential for rotating guys again this week, despite the less-than-stellar results against Louisville.

“We’ll go into the game planning to use the normal starting five,” Freeman said. “Again, play at times dictates putting guys in the game. If we don’t play to the standard our offense or anyone on our team should, then you have to be able to put guys in the game that you feel can do their job. I don’t ever want our guys playing with fear of being taken out of the game, but we also have to make sure our guys that are in the game are executing.”

One of the names not involved with the pre-planned switching was right tackle Blake Fisher, although he did leave the game at one point with a hand injury. Freeman says the big fella’s good to go this week.

