Heisman winner paying visit to the House that Rockne Built

By Julianne Pelusi
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will look to turn its season around on Saturday against rival USC. But it won’t be an easy task, as the Trojans have arguably the best player in college football on their roster in Caleb Williams.

Last year’s Heisman winner has led the Trojans to an undefeated mark so far, and a No. 10 ranking in the AP poll. But one could argue the game against the Irish will be the first true test Williams has faced so far this season.

Williams is coming off his worst game this season, but it was far from a bad game. The dual-threat quarterback is almost certain to be the first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and it’s obvious why. Williams has thrown 22 touchdowns for USC this year, and there’s a real chance he could win the Heisman for the second year in a row.

There’s only one other guy who’s done that — Archie Griffin, who won iy in 1974 and 1975 for the Ohio State Buckeyes. And even he believes that Williams could join him in accomplishing that impressive feat.

“Who knows who the Heisman Trophy winner will be, but Caleb certainly has the chance to do it again,” Griffin said. “He’s off to a great start, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. . . You need to have that help along the way. And during my time at Ohio State, I had a great deal of help.”

And if there’s any time for Williams to have his “Heisman moment” this season, it’s now. The Trojans have five ranked opponents, including the Irish, left on their schedule.

Al Golden’s defense has quite the challenge Saturday night defending the man under center for the Trojans.

Kickoff for Saturday night’s tilt at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

