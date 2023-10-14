Fugitive Friday: October 13, 2023
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!
If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.
- Victoria Jeske is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of possession of cocaine.
- Nathan Brittain is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
- Frank Jones is wanted for theft and failure to appear for the original charge of auto theft.
- Marshall Emerson is wanted for strangulation.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.
