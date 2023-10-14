Fugitive Friday: October 13, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Victoria Jeske is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of possession of cocaine.

Nathan Brittain is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

Frank Jones is wanted for theft and failure to appear for the original charge of auto theft.

Marshall Emerson is wanted for strangulation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

