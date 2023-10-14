Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 9 in Indiana, Week 8 in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and we’ve reached the final week of the regular season in Indiana.

Our local teams in Michigan are close behind, as they are playing their second-to-last regular season games this week.

Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:

INDIANA

Penn 42, Adams 0

New Prairie 16, Elkhart 8

Mishawaka Marian 16, South Bend St. Joseph 10

Riley 24, Jimtown 12

John Glenn 53, Washington 20

Tippecanoe Valley 51, Bremen 16

Warsaw 24, Northridge 10

NorthWood 22, Goshen 0

Mishawaka 41, Wawasee 22

Concord 46, Plymouth 6

Crown Point 38, Michigan City 0

LaPorte 12, Portage 0

Knox 50, Caston 0

LaVille 52, Culver 0

North Judson 33, Pioneer 12

Triton 35, Winamac 6

Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 7

Bluffton 32, Lakeland 14

Fairfield 33, Churubusco 0

West Noble 48, Prairie Heights 7

Rochester 36, Maconaquah 14

Wabash 35, Whitko 0

Whiting 30, South Central (Union Mills) 8

North White 20, West Central 18

Munster 28, Kankakee Valley 24

Thursday Game

Clay 24, Bremen JV 12

Saturday Game

GLCAC Divisional Playoffs - First Round: Illinois Crusaders at Osceola Grace

MICHIGAN

Berrien Springs 38, Benton Harbor 14

Buchanan 7, Dowagiac 0

Coloma 26, Brandywine 0

St. Joseph 15, Mattawan 13

Portage Northern 38, Lakeshore 17

Niles 69, Plainwell 0

Edwardsburg 34, Vicksburg 20

Sturgis 13, Three Rivers 12

Burton Bentley 30, Cassopolis 22

Muskegon Catholic Central 20, Centreville 0

White Pigeon 72, Greenwood Christian (Ind.) 6

Watervliet 31, Parchment 14

Constantine 20, South Haven 0

8-Player Games

Bridgman at Red Arrow Raiders

Twin Cities Sharks 42, Bloomingdale 8

Gobles 60, Eau Claire 0

Climax-Scotts 55, Colon 6

Bellevue 64, Burr Oak 6

Thursday Game

Martin 28, Marcellus 14

Saturday Game

Mendon at Battle Creek St. Philip

Countdown to Kickoff

Fox Sports reporter, former WNDU reporter Tom Rinaldi joins the Countdown

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Long before Tom Rinaldi was part of Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff,” he was pursuing stories as a one-man band here at WNDU.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Mood of Irish fans following upset loss

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
What are fans saying about this year’s team more than halfway into the season?

Countdown to Kickoff

The Ball Boy: A flashback from the 1973 USC-ND Game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Terry McFadden
One iconic play lives on from that game as one of the greatest moments in Notre Dame football history. A play that promises a reunion of a different sort this weekend.

Sports

Cornhole is a pretty basic sport to most, but that's because we don’t have the skills of...

New Paris man becomes professional cornhole player

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Cornhole is a pretty basic sport to most, but that’s because we don’t have the skills of professional cornhole player Dan Dan Glogouski.

Notre Dame

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Southern California running back Markese Stepp (30)...

Storied rivalry between USC, Notre Dame returns to South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julianne Pelusi and 16 News Now
As Notre Dame and USC get ready for another meeting, the Irish need to be focused on a bounce-back game after a loss in Louisville.

Countdown to Kickoff

Man ushering at Notre Dame for 57 years and counting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Bob Budney has been serving as an usher for the past 57 years. 51 of those were spent in the stadium, but he now serves as an usher in the Guglielmino Athletics Center.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame fans do pushups after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football...

Irish faithful hopeful ahead of matchup against USC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
For much of this week, Notre Dame fans were licking their wounds. But the Irish have had Saturday’s game against USC circled on the calendar since the schedule came out.

Countdown to Kickoff

The original Jeweled Shillelagh trophy, retired in 1995, is on permanent display near the Notre...

The gem behind the Jeweled Shillelagh

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christine Karsten
It’s one of the most iconic trophies in all of college sports, and it lives on today thanks to Image Jewelers in Elkhart.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball during an NCAA college football game in Durham,...

Irish look to get running game back on track against USC

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
A driving force behind Notre Dame’s success on the football field this year has been the running game.That’s why last weekend’s loss may have felt a little abnormal or troubling.

Notre Dame

ND hockey coach Jeff Jackson talks positive takeaways from season-opening series

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish dropped game one on Saturday 3-1 but came away with a 3-0 victory in game two on Sunday.