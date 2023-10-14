Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 9 in Indiana, Week 8 in Michigan
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and we’ve reached the final week of the regular season in Indiana.
Our local teams in Michigan are close behind, as they are playing their second-to-last regular season games this week.
Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:
INDIANA
Penn 42, Adams 0
New Prairie 16, Elkhart 8
Mishawaka Marian 16, South Bend St. Joseph 10
Riley 24, Jimtown 12
John Glenn 53, Washington 20
Tippecanoe Valley 51, Bremen 16
Warsaw 24, Northridge 10
NorthWood 22, Goshen 0
Mishawaka 41, Wawasee 22
Concord 46, Plymouth 6
Crown Point 38, Michigan City 0
LaPorte 12, Portage 0
Knox 50, Caston 0
LaVille 52, Culver 0
North Judson 33, Pioneer 12
Triton 35, Winamac 6
Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 7
Bluffton 32, Lakeland 14
Fairfield 33, Churubusco 0
West Noble 48, Prairie Heights 7
Rochester 36, Maconaquah 14
Wabash 35, Whitko 0
Whiting 30, South Central (Union Mills) 8
North White 20, West Central 18
Munster 28, Kankakee Valley 24
Thursday Game
Clay 24, Bremen JV 12
Saturday Game
GLCAC Divisional Playoffs - First Round: Illinois Crusaders at Osceola Grace
MICHIGAN
Berrien Springs 38, Benton Harbor 14
Buchanan 7, Dowagiac 0
Coloma 26, Brandywine 0
St. Joseph 15, Mattawan 13
Portage Northern 38, Lakeshore 17
Niles 69, Plainwell 0
Edwardsburg 34, Vicksburg 20
Sturgis 13, Three Rivers 12
Burton Bentley 30, Cassopolis 22
Muskegon Catholic Central 20, Centreville 0
White Pigeon 72, Greenwood Christian (Ind.) 6
Watervliet 31, Parchment 14
Constantine 20, South Haven 0
8-Player Games
Bridgman at Red Arrow Raiders
Twin Cities Sharks 42, Bloomingdale 8
Gobles 60, Eau Claire 0
Climax-Scotts 55, Colon 6
Bellevue 64, Burr Oak 6
Thursday Game
Martin 28, Marcellus 14
Saturday Game
Mendon at Battle Creek St. Philip
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.