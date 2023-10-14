Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 9 in Indiana, Week 8 in Michigan

(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and we’ve reached the final week of the regular season in Indiana.

Our local teams in Michigan are close behind, as they are playing their second-to-last regular season games this week.

Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:

INDIANA

Penn 42, Adams 0

New Prairie 16, Elkhart 8

Mishawaka Marian 16, South Bend St. Joseph 10

Riley 24, Jimtown 12

John Glenn 53, Washington 20

Tippecanoe Valley 51, Bremen 16

Warsaw 24, Northridge 10

NorthWood 22, Goshen 0

Mishawaka 41, Wawasee 22

Concord 46, Plymouth 6

Crown Point 38, Michigan City 0

LaPorte 12, Portage 0

Knox 50, Caston 0

LaVille 52, Culver 0

North Judson 33, Pioneer 12

Triton 35, Winamac 6

Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 7

Bluffton 32, Lakeland 14

Fairfield 33, Churubusco 0

West Noble 48, Prairie Heights 7

Rochester 36, Maconaquah 14

Wabash 35, Whitko 0

Whiting 30, South Central (Union Mills) 8

North White 20, West Central 18

Munster 28, Kankakee Valley 24

Thursday Game

Clay 24, Bremen JV 12

Saturday Game

GLCAC Divisional Playoffs - First Round: Illinois Crusaders at Osceola Grace

MICHIGAN

Berrien Springs 38, Benton Harbor 14

Buchanan 7, Dowagiac 0

Coloma 26, Brandywine 0

St. Joseph 15, Mattawan 13

Portage Northern 38, Lakeshore 17

Niles 69, Plainwell 0

Edwardsburg 34, Vicksburg 20

Sturgis 13, Three Rivers 12

Burton Bentley 30, Cassopolis 22

Muskegon Catholic Central 20, Centreville 0

White Pigeon 72, Greenwood Christian (Ind.) 6

Watervliet 31, Parchment 14

Constantine 20, South Haven 0

8-Player Games

Bridgman at Red Arrow Raiders

Twin Cities Sharks 42, Bloomingdale 8

Gobles 60, Eau Claire 0

Climax-Scotts 55, Colon 6

Bellevue 64, Burr Oak 6

Thursday Game

Martin 28, Marcellus 14

Saturday Game

Mendon at Battle Creek St. Philip

