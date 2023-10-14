Fox Sports reporter, former WNDU reporter Tom Rinaldi joins the Countdown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Long before Tom Rinaldi was part of Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff,” he was pursuing stories as a one-man band here at WNDU (and occasionally helping out Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby on Friday nights covering high school football).

With “Big Noon Kickoff” in town for Notre Dame’s rivalry tilt against USC, Rinaldi stopped by The WNDU Studios to chat with Chuck. He talked about his current role at Fox Sports, what WNDU meant to him in terms of shaping his career and shared a few laughs with Chuck along the way.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

