Fox Sports reporter, former WNDU reporter Tom Rinaldi joins the Countdown

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Long before Tom Rinaldi was part of Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff,” he was pursuing stories as a one-man band here at WNDU (and occasionally helping out Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby on Friday nights covering high school football).

With “Big Noon Kickoff” in town for Notre Dame’s rivalry tilt against USC, Rinaldi stopped by The WNDU Studios to chat with Chuck. He talked about his current role at Fox Sports, what WNDU meant to him in terms of shaping his career and shared a few laughs with Chuck along the way.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 9 in Indiana, Week 8 in Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Mood of Irish fans following upset loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
What are fans saying about this year’s team more than halfway into the season?

Countdown to Kickoff

The Ball Boy: A flashback from the 1973 USC-ND Game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Terry McFadden
One iconic play lives on from that game as one of the greatest moments in Notre Dame football history. A play that promises a reunion of a different sort this weekend.

Sports

Cornhole is a pretty basic sport to most, but that's because we don’t have the skills of...

New Paris man becomes professional cornhole player

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Cornhole is a pretty basic sport to most, but that’s because we don’t have the skills of professional cornhole player Dan Dan Glogouski.

Latest News

Notre Dame

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Southern California running back Markese Stepp (30)...

Storied rivalry between USC, Notre Dame returns to South Bend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julianne Pelusi and 16 News Now
As Notre Dame and USC get ready for another meeting, the Irish need to be focused on a bounce-back game after a loss in Louisville.

Countdown to Kickoff

Man ushering at Notre Dame for 57 years and counting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Bob Budney has been serving as an usher for the past 57 years. 51 of those were spent in the stadium, but he now serves as an usher in the Guglielmino Athletics Center.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame fans do pushups after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football...

Irish faithful hopeful ahead of matchup against USC

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
For much of this week, Notre Dame fans were licking their wounds. But the Irish have had Saturday’s game against USC circled on the calendar since the schedule came out.

Countdown to Kickoff

The original Jeweled Shillelagh trophy, retired in 1995, is on permanent display near the Notre...

The gem behind the Jeweled Shillelagh

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christine Karsten
It’s one of the most iconic trophies in all of college sports, and it lives on today thanks to Image Jewelers in Elkhart.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball during an NCAA college football game in Durham,...

Irish look to get running game back on track against USC

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
A driving force behind Notre Dame’s success on the football field this year has been the running game.That’s why last weekend’s loss may have felt a little abnormal or troubling.

Notre Dame

ND hockey coach Jeff Jackson talks positive takeaways from season-opening series

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish dropped game one on Saturday 3-1 but came away with a 3-0 victory in game two on Sunday.