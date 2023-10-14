The Ball Boy: A flashback from the 1973 USC-ND Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the 1973 Notre Dame football team will be in town this weekend for a 50-year reunion after going undefeated and winning the national championship over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

The team will be honored during the USC game, and that’s no coincidence. 50 years ago this month, Notre Dame upended the undefeated Trojans in what is considered the turning point in Notre Dame’s title run.

One iconic play lives on from that game as one of the greatest moments in Notre Dame football history. A play that promises a reunion of a different sort this weekend.

On their first offensive play of the second half, with the Irish nursing a 13-7 lead, running back Eric Penick takes a handoff from quarterback Tom Clements and gallops 85 yards into Irish immortality.

Terry McFadden: Talk about the exhilaration of taking the hand-off from Tom Clements and running around the left side. What was going through your mind? Eric Penick: Got to score that touchdown. Gotta go, gotta go. All I knew is we had been practicing all week to win, to win, to be the best. Ara [Parseghian] was there and I was excited to show Ara what I could do, so it was very exhilarating. Terry McFadden: Certainly the highlight of your football career at Notre Dame? Eric Penick: I know. I definitely know.

What Penick didn’t know was that run would be the highlight of a lifetime for lifelong Notre Dame fan Dan Szakaly of South Bend, who was in the wrong place at the right time.

Terry McFadden: Where were you Eric Penick crossed the goal line on the 85-yard run? Dan Szakaly: I was in the south endzone, row 1, bleacher seats. Terry McFadden: And how'd you get there? Dan Szakaly: The truth? Terry McFadden: Yes? Dan Szakaly: Over the wall. Terry McFadden: So, you weren't supposed to be there? Dan Szakaly: No.

Back then, there were bleachers along the wall that descended to field level, allowing the then 17-year-old Szakaly the perfect opportunity to be the first to greet Penick in the end zone.

Terry McFadden: And what happened when he scored that touchdown. What did you do? Dan Szakaly: I met him in the end zone, wide-armed, and I wrapped my arms around him, and I came away with the ball. Terry McFadden: Was it your intention to take the ball? Dan Szakaly: Not at all. I didn't want that ball, but he almost put it in my arms, and then all hell broke loose. Terry McFadden: I mean, there were dozens of people swarming him, right? Dan Szakaly: Yes, the whole bleachers, hundreds. Everybody was so happy. It was great.

Terry McFadden: Eric, until I brought it up this week, had you even thought about what happened to the football after you scored? Eric Penick: (Laughter) No. All I thought about was the hug Ara Parseghian gave me. I never even thought about where the football went.

Terry McFadden: So, what did you do after you got the ball from him? Dan Szakaly: I just sat there. They made us stand up three times. They thought somebody hid it under the bleachers, but I had it in my Army coat. Terry: So, the ushers were looking for it, and you hid it in your coat? Dan Szakaly: The ushers, the ball guy, everybody wanted that ball. They didn't know it was in my army coat. Terry McFadden: And then you kept it and stayed for the rest of the game? Dan Szakaly: The whole second half. My buddy didn't know I had it until we got outside the stadium... the old stadium. Terry McFadden: What happened to the ball after you brought it home? Was it put in a special place, or did you actually play with it? Dan Szakaly: Once in a while, my brother and I would throw it out in the street, but it stayed up on a bookshelf. Terry McFadden: What does that moment mean for you, especially coming up on the 50th anniversary of that game? Dan Szakaly: It’s just exciting. It means everything to me for some reason. It’s just fun.

But Szakaly admits his strip and score has, in some ways, haunted him over the years.

Dan Szakaly: I should have given it to Notre Dame. Terry McFadden: Do you ever plan on giving it up? Dan Szakaly: I think about it all the time.

And what if he ever had the chance to meet Penick?

Dan Szakaly: I’d give it to him. I’d give it back to him. Terry McFadden: You would give it back to him if you met him? Dan Szakaly: Here, Eric. Yes, I would. Terry McFadden: How big of a thrill would that be to be reunited after 50 years? Dan Szakaly: That'd be great. That be quite great. I would love it.

Terry McFadden: How happy are you that someone treasured that ball, that moment, preserved it and now wants to return it to you 50 years later? Eric Penick: I am extremely excited, that is the most exciting thing I have going on right now because somebody cherished the football that I carried to the goal, and still has it. I’m cherishing the idea I can live some of things that I did in the past with this football in my hand and say, “here you go, Notre Dame.”

Penick will be at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore on campus Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. signing his new book “A Notre Dame Man: The Life, Lore and Runs of Eric Penick.”

Szakaly plans to return that famed ball to Penick during this book signing. It should be a special moment.

What makes this story even more compelling is that the years have not been kind to either man from a health standpoint. Penick had a leg amputated due to diabetes and vascular problems. Szakaly was sidelined from work for several months following a head injury in a construction accident.

But talking to both of them, I was overwhelmed by their indomitable spirit and enduring love of Notre Dame.

