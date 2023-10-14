The Ball Boy: A flashback from the 1973 USC-ND Game

Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the 1973 Notre Dame football team will be in town this weekend for a 50-year reunion after going undefeated and winning the national championship over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
The team will be honored during the USC game, and that’s no coincidence. 50 years ago this month, Notre Dame upended the undefeated Trojans in what is considered the turning point in Notre Dame’s title run.
One iconic play lives on from that game as one of the greatest moments in Notre Dame football history. A play that promises a reunion of a different sort this weekend.
On their first offensive play of the second half, with the Irish nursing a 13-7 lead, running back Eric Penick takes a handoff from quarterback Tom Clements and gallops 85 yards into Irish immortality.
What Penick didn’t know was that run would be the highlight of a lifetime for lifelong Notre Dame fan Dan Szakaly of South Bend, who was in the wrong place at the right time.
Back then, there were bleachers along the wall that descended to field level, allowing the then 17-year-old Szakaly the perfect opportunity to be the first to greet Penick in the end zone.
But Szakaly admits his strip and score has, in some ways, haunted him over the years.
And what if he ever had the chance to meet Penick?
Penick will be at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore on campus Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. signing his new book “A Notre Dame Man: The Life, Lore and Runs of Eric Penick.”
Szakaly plans to return that famed ball to Penick during this book signing. It should be a special moment.
What makes this story even more compelling is that the years have not been kind to either man from a health standpoint. Penick had a leg amputated due to diabetes and vascular problems. Szakaly was sidelined from work for several months following a head injury in a construction accident.
But talking to both of them, I was overwhelmed by their indomitable spirit and enduring love of Notre Dame.