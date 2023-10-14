2nd Chance Pet: Tyler

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lindsey Cuellar from the South Bend Animal Resource Center joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tyler!

To see if Tyler is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

To adopt Tyler or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-233-0311 or stop by the center, which is located at 521 Eclipse Place.

For more information about the South Bend Animal Resource Center, click here.

